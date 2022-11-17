Menu

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after collision involving ‘multiple vehicles’ in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 5:32 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY

At least one person has been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Old Weston Road and Turnberry Avenue area at around 4:45 p.m.

Officers said “multiple vehicles” were involved.

Read more: Brampton man charged in connection with romance scam investigation: police

Toronto paramedics told Global News one man was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Paramedics said one other man was being assessed, but had not yet been taken to hospital.

Police said to expect delays in the area and urged drivers to “consider alternate routes.”

