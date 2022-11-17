Kitchener father of 3 looks to purchase home after $1-million lottery win

A Kitchener father of three is celebrating after claiming a $1-million prize in the Oct. 18 Lotto Max draw.
According to a release from OLG, Gazmen Hashani had to check twice to make sure he saw things correctly when scanning his tickets using the ticket checker.
“The last ticket I checked said $1 million,” the 49-year-old explained. “I couldn’t believe it and scanned it two more times. When it said the same, I quickly put the ticket in my pocket.”
Hashani went home and waited for his wife to arrive to share the news.
“When I told her I won $1 million, she started to shake,” he said. “She was so happy and excited for our family.”
Hashani told OLG he plans to use his big Maxmillion win to put a down payment on a house.
“My body and mind feel quiet – a feeling I have never experienced before,” he said.
