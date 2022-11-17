Menu

Canada

Canada will not agree to phaseout of fossil fuels in COP27 agreement: minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2022 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Climate activists concerned by spike in fossil fuel lobbyists at COP27'
Climate activists concerned by spike in fossil fuel lobbyists at COP27
WATCH: Climate activists concerned by spike in fossil fuel lobbyists at COP27

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada will not agree to include language calling for the phaseout of all fossil fuels in the final agreement at this year’s United Nations climate talks in Egypt.

The agreement from the UN conference in Scotland last year called for countries to move faster to get rid of coal-fired electricity plants that are not abated with technology to capture emissions.

Read more: ‘Cleaner’ fuel or climate villain? Natural gas taking heat at COP27 summit

India is pushing to add oil and gas to that paragraph in this year’s final pact.

Trending Now

The European Union is supportive of the idea as long as it does not weaken the language on coal and the United States is on board as long as it applies only to “unabated” oil and gas.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada backed the coal language last year, but Guilbeault says it cannot get behind adding oil and gas.

He says the federal government does not have jurisdiction over natural resources and backing the language could risk a lawsuit from the provinces that Ottawa could not win.

Climate ChangeFossil FuelsCOP27canada fossil fuelsCanada miningCOP27 canadacop27 agreementcop27 final agreementcop27 fossil fuelsfossil fuel phaseout
© 2022 The Canadian Press

