Police investigate theft of laptops, electronics from Guelph school

Police in Guelph, Ont., are investigating an overnight break, enter and theft at a school.

Someone broke into one of the portables on the school grounds in the Guelph Street and Paisley Road area.

Investigators say staff arrived at the school just before 9 a.m. Wednesday to find that a number of laptop computers, tablets and projectors.

They say the value of the stolen electronics is more than $4,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7029, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.