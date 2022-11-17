Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. living wage jumps 17 per cent from 2021, tops $24/hr in Metro Vancouver: report

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 12:47 pm
The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. View image in full screen
The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A new report outlines how rising living costs are making it harder for B.C. families to make ends meet.

Every year the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) publishes a “living wage report” that calculates the hourly wage two parents need to make to support a family of four.

“This would include food, shelter, child care and other essentials that would have to be covered by a family budget,” said Anastasia French, a Living Wage for Families BC spokesperson.

Read more: Future food prices uncertain as suppliers up costs, Metro, Loblaw warn

This year, Metro Vancouver’s living wage is $24.08 an hour, which is a 17 per cent jump from last year.

It’s the highest increase ever recorded in the region since living wages were first calculated in 2008.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Food bank use soars amid inflation: Report'
Food bank use soars amid inflation: Report

Also for the first time, Victoria’s living wage has surpassed Metro Vancouver – sitting at $24.29 an hour.

The report said the wage is higher in Victoria due to “the increased cost of food on Vancouver Island.”

The two most expensive costs for families in B.C. are food and shelter.

Read more: October’s inflation reading: Higher gas, mortgage costs offset by food prices

“In Metro Vancouver, food costs $1,114 per month, an increase of $161 per month or 16.9 per cent since last year,” the report said.

The report’s author said this year’s 17 per cent jump can be attributed to the ballooning prices of food and rent even though the B.C. government has taken steps toward saving parents money.

Story continues below advertisement

“Until this year the living wage across most of B.C. remained below its 2018 peak because policy changes introduced by the B.C. provincial government significantly improved affordability for families with young children and offset increases in the cost of food, housing and other essentials,” said report lead author Iglika Ivanova, a senior economist at CCPA-BC.

“However, the savings generated by these policy changes, including significant child care investments and the elimination of MSP premiums, have now been effectively wiped out by ballooning rent and food costs.”

Read more: Nearly 20 per cent of Canadians skipping meals amid rising food costs: survey

Comparing the new living wage to B.C.’s minimum wage of $15.65 per hour, there is a significant gap of almost $10.

Large increases in the living wage were recorded all over B.C., including the Okanagan.

Kelowna has a 23.7 per cent increase in its living wage from 2021, which is now sitting at $22.88.

Click to play video: 'Inflation rates hold steady in October as economists expect another rate hike'
Inflation rates hold steady in October as economists expect another rate hike
Advertisement
Related News
KelownaOkanaganVancouverVictoriainflationMetro VancouverBC HousingRentCanadian Centre for Policy AlternativesLiving Wagefood costsliving wage reportBC living wageMetro Vancouver families
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers