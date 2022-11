See more sharing options

Battleford RCMP said an armed robbery took place at a business in North Battleford, Sask., on Wednesday.

Officers said a man and a woman entered the business on 107th Street and took several items. The woman then revealed a handgun and hit an employee in the head with it before they ran off.

Police said the suspects ran off toward 12th Avenue.

The suspects also discarded some of their clothing by a nearby residence.