N.S. mom speaks out about food insecurity and the stigma that comes with it

A Nova Scotia mother is speaking out about the stigma of experiencing food insecurity after getting support from a program called Food for Thought in Springhill, N.S.

“I tried to keep it to myself because I was kind of embarrassed,” said Kristine Chaulk, a single mother who lives in the small town, caring for her three children under 10.

Chaulk is just one of thousands of Canadian parents struggling to buy food for their kids while feeling conflicted over the stigma that comes with it.

She said she has been exposed to criticism and harsh comments from others, with one person telling her: “If I can’t afford groceries for my kids then I shouldn’t have my kids.”

She said the words were very hurtful.

But after meeting the volunteers from Food for Thought, she decided to speak about her experience in an effort to lift the stigma.

Food for Thought is a local charity in Springhill launched in January. It provides bags of food for food-insecure elementary school students to take home every weekend.

“Some kids on the weekends, they suffer,” said Linda McCormick, one of the co-founders of Food for Thought. “Whether they live here, or in Toronto, or in Vancouver, kids need food on the weekends.”

She said no one should be ashamed to ask for help.

According to Food Banks Canada, in the last three years, there has been a 35 per cent increase in the number of Canadians using food banks.

Yet Ocean Simmons, co-founder of the charity group, said there continues to be an old-school way of thinking about those who need a hand up.

“You should be able to pull yourself up, pull yourself up by your bootstraps, do everything yourself and if you can’t, that’s on you — and that is not the case,” said Simmons.

“Like, I am 25 with a really, really good job and it is really hard to afford groceries most of the time.”

She said those living in small Canadian towns like Springhill don’t have access to resources provided in larger centres.

“I think it is sad and unfair that some parents feel like they have to struggle,” said Simmons.

But thanks to generous donors and charities like Food for Thought, more families are getting the help they need, said Simmons.

“We try to make it as anonymous as possible, super confidential,” she said.

Simmons says she wants families to know that accepting help when you need it is not a weakness, but a sign of strength.