One dead after serious collision on Surrey, B.C.’s King George Boulevard

One person has died following a serious collision on King George Boulevard, according to police.
The crash took place in the 4400-block of the busy Surrey roadway around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers said Wednesday night’s thick fog was likely a contributing factor in the crash.
One of the occupants of a vehicle was declared dead at the scene.
“The integrated collision analysis and reconstruction service has been called to assist the Surrey RCMP criminal collision investigation team,” said Staff Sgt. D. Honeyman, a Surrey RCMP watch commander.
“The investigation is in its early stages. Investigators are collecting statements and canvassing for video.”
Traffic was reportedly impacted in the area due to road closures but the scene has been cleared since then.
Anyone with information or dash-camera footage of the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
