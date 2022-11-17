Menu

Canada

One dead after serious collision on Surrey, B.C.’s King George Boulevard

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 10:45 am
Surrey fatal View image in full screen
Police say one person has died after a serious crash in Surrey, B.C. Global News

One person has died following a serious collision on King George Boulevard, according to police.

The crash took place in the 4400-block of the busy Surrey roadway around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: 7-vehicle crash in Kelowna neighbourhood prompts RCMP driver warning

Officers said Wednesday night’s thick fog was likely a contributing factor in the crash.

One of the occupants of a vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

Read more: Senior injured in car crash worried about compensation from ICBC

“The integrated collision analysis and reconstruction service has been called to assist the Surrey RCMP criminal collision investigation team,” said Staff Sgt. D. Honeyman, a Surrey RCMP watch commander.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation is in its early stages. Investigators are collecting statements and canvassing for video.”

Traffic was reportedly impacted in the area due to road closures but the scene has been cleared since then.

Anyone with information or dash-camera footage of the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Rock slide destroys West Vancouver police vehicle'
Rock slide destroys West Vancouver police vehicle
