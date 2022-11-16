Menu

Health

Manitoba doctors urge people to prepare for virus triple threat

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 6:39 pm
A file photo of someone getting a shot. View image in full screen
A file photo of someone getting a shot. Getty Images

A triple threat of viruses is spreading early this year and physicians are urging Manitobans to prepare for what’s expected to be a brutal flu season.

“Planning ahead will ensure your family is ready to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Michael Boroditsky, president-elect of Doctors Manitoba.

Read more: Children’s Hospital sees huge uptick in young patients early in flu season

“Take the time now to get ready and discuss your plans, so you aren’t left scrambling when someone has virus symptoms in the days and weeks ahead.”

The rapid spread of RSV, COVID-19 and influenza has doctors worried about hospitals being overwhelmed.

It’s recommended Manitobans get their flu shot and COVID-19 booster, wash hands, stay at home when ill and mask up.

Read more: Children’s ER seeing ‘unprecedented’ patient levels in Winnipeg as feds secure more pain medications

“We’re going to encourage everyone to be smart, wear a mask,” said Dr. Candace Bradshaw, president of Doctors Manitoba. “It is strongly recommended by us, especially if you’re out in a crowded place or somewhere that’s poorly ventilated. Businesses can even offer to provide masks for free because we know that will increase uptake. And, you know, just be smart. Don’t go out if you’re sick. That’s the advice.”

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin laid out similar recommendations on 680 CJOB Wednesday afternoon.

In terms of mask mandates, though, he said there’s no plan to reinstate them any time soon.

Read more: ‘Get vaccinated’: As flu cases cross seasonal threshold in Canada, experts urge caution

“Our recommendations on masks hasn’t changed,” Roussin said.

“We’ve always had that out there – people who are high risk or in crowded or poorly ventilated areas – that’s where mask use is important. What we want to ensure is that message doesn’t translate into mandates.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s top doctor urges COVID, flu shots amid rising cases, struggling health-care system'
Manitoba’s top doctor urges COVID, flu shots amid rising cases, struggling health-care system
