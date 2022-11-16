Blue Bombers without QB Zach Collaros in first practice of Grey Cup week

See more sharing options

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros did not step onto the field for the team’s first practice in Regina ahead of Sunday’s Grey Cup.

The West Division’s nominee for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player sustained an apparent right ankle injury when he was tackled in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s division final victory over the B.C.Lions.

Collaros headed back to the field for Winnipeg’s final series with a heavily taped ankle, but began limping and quickly returned to the sidelines.

Blue Bombers backup Dru Brown took first-team reps Wednesday at a minor league football field in suburban Regina.

Bombers coach Mike O’Shea said upon arrival in Saskatchewan’s capital city that he expects Collaros to play in Sunday’s championship game.

Collaros helped Winnipeg win back-to-back Grey Cups. The Blue Bombers are chasing a third straight crown in Regina.