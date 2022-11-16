Menu

Crime

Niagara police officer, who shot another officer in 2018, facing perjury charge after probe

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Niagara officer charged with attempted murder after Pelham shooting'
Niagara officer charged with attempted murder after Pelham shooting

Hamilton police have charged a Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) officer connected with a high profile officer-on-officer shooting in Pelham, Ont., four years ago.

Sgt. Shane Donovan, who shot Const. Nathan Parker multiple times during an argument near the scene of a traffic investigation in November 2018, is facing a perjury charge following an independent investigation requested by the NRPS.

Both Donovan and Parker previously faced charges in connection with the incident which became the subject of a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) examination.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog says Niagara officer shot his gun ‘multiple times,’ wounding other cop

Donovan would eventually be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The Crown would later drop those charges in November 2019, saying there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

A judge would also stay an assault trial against Parker in December 2021 amid issues around a key witness, Donovan, who had access to content from the related SIU investigation.

In that trial, Parker’s counsel suggested testimony from Sgt. Shane Donovan may be tainted since he once possessed a USB stick received from the Crown when he was a defendant charged with attempted murder.

During Parker’s trial, the statement of facts said he was shot 10 times by Donavan in broad daylight on Nov. 29, 2018, amid an altercation between the two just west of Niagara Falls on Roland Road and Effingham Street.

The SIU report stated Parker was hit in the leg, shoulder and stomach and rushed to hospital in serious condition. He pleaded not guilty to assault.

Niagara Police spokesperson Stephaine Sabourin told Global News in a late August email that Parker is still with the service and remains suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

He is not currently attending his workplace and has been under an indefinite suspension since May 22, 2019.

Read more: Trial of Niagara officer shot by fellow officer adjourned over witness’ possession of SIU files

Donovan, also not attending his workplace, has been released from custody since his latest arrest on Tuesday.

He’s expected to make his first appearance Dec. 12 in a Hamilton court.

