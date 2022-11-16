Winnipeg Jets to hold first skills competition since 2019

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are bringing back their annual skills competition.

The event, paused since 2019 due to COVID-19, is set to return to Canada Life Centre Jan. 4.

“Jets players will show off their world-class hockey skills and compete against each other as the team splits into two squads for thrilling events like Fastest Skater, Accuracy Shooting, Hardest Shot, Team Puck Relay, and Breakaway Challenge,” the Jets said in a Thursday release.

“The Skills Competition gives fans the unique opportunity to see their favourite Jets stars compete in a family-friendly and fun-filled atmosphere.”

0:27 Jets, Moose practice facility just west of Perimeter gets new name

The team says a pair of AAA goalies from Winnipeg will also be chosen to join each team for the breakaway challenge.

There will also be on-ice interviews and the Jets say the rink-side glass will be removed during the event to let players “interact more closely with their biggest fans, sign autographs and give high-fives.”

Proceeds from the Winnipeg Jets skills competition go to the True North Youth Foundation and the NHLPA Goals and Dreams Fund.

Tickets for the event are available for $15 and $20 starting Friday.