COVID-19: Outbreak declared at RVH Integrated Stroke Unit in Barrie, Ont.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, Ont., declared a COVID outbreak in the health centre’s Integrated Stroke Unit Wednesday.
The outbreak was declared in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.
As of Wednesday, the health centre said four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated.
Staff said enhanced cleaning measures and contact tracing are underway, as well as swabbing of patients and staff.
Admissions to the unit are on hold at this time, and visitors are not permitted during the outbreak.
