Steve Russell elected chairperson of Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board trustees

Trustee Steve Russell was elected the new chairperson for the board of trustees for the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board during a meeting on Tuesday evening.

In the augural meeting of the newly elected board, Russell, who represents the city of Peterborough, was appointed to the leadership role. He is currently serving his second term as a board trustee and is a past chairperson of the board’s program review committee.

“I am a lifelong educator who remains passionate about public education being a difference maker in the lives of the students in our care,” he said. “I am energized and ready to embrace the exciting challenges and responsibilities that lay ahead of us in this new term of office. I extend my sincere thanks to my colleagues on the board for entrusting me as chairperson.

“We are continually amazed by the achievements and accomplishments of our staff and students. As trustees, we remain committed to making their successes possible in our schools every day.

“The new board has the benefit of three new trustees who bring a fresh perspective and enthusiasm, and returning trustees who continue to show their passion for education. I look forward to working collaboratively with them to build upon the successes we have had.”

Also Tuesday, trustee Jaine Klassen Jeninga was elected vice-chairperson. Representing the townships of Alnwick/Haldimand and Hamilton, along with Cobourg and the municipalities of Port Hope and Trent Hills, she has served as a trustee since 2010. She has also served as a director and delegate member of the board at the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association.

“A new board, and a new term of office, is always an exciting time and an opportunity to affirm our common goals of student achievement and success for all students,” she said. “It is my great pleasure to serve the board in this role, and I remain tremendously proud of the accomplishments of our students, and the energy and enthusiasm of our staff, parents and school communities.”

The board of trustees for the 2022-26 term is as follows (two student trustees are appointed on an annual basis):

Municipality of Clarington: Cathy Abraham, Paul Brown and Kathleen Flynn

City of Peterborough: Rose Kitney and Steve Russell

Townships of Alnwick/Haldimand and Hamilton, Cobourg, municipalities of Port Hope and Trent Hills: Terry Brown and Jaine Klassen Jeninga

Townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Douro-Dummer, Cavan-Monaghan, Otonabee-South Monaghan: Angela Lloyd

Municipality of Brighton, city of Quinte West/Murray Ward Township of Cramahe: Cyndi Dickson

Municipality of Trent Lakes, Townships Havelock-Belmont Methuen, North Kawartha and Selwyn: Diane Lloyd

Alderville First Nation, Curve Lake First Nation Hiawatha First Nation: Sean Conway

The school board has schools in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation, Northumberland County and sections of Durham Region.