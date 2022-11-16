Menu

Crime

Toronto high school in hold and secure due to threat: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 12:41 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

A high school in Toronto has been placed into a hold and secure after a threat was made, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said officers are investigating after a threat was made to the Thistletown Collegiate Institute just before 11 a.m.

Read more: Toronto mayor calls for meeting with police, TDSB after high school student stabbed

“The school has been placed in a hold and secure,” officers said. “Police are on scene investigating.”

Trending Now

The force told Global News no injuries had been reported, and said there was no indication of danger at this time.

More to come…

