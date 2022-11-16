Toronto high school in hold and secure due to threat: police

Send this page to someone via email

A high school in Toronto has been placed into a hold and secure after a threat was made, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said officers are investigating after a threat was made to the Thistletown Collegiate Institute just before 11 a.m.

“The school has been placed in a hold and secure,” officers said. “Police are on scene investigating.”

The force told Global News no injuries had been reported, and said there was no indication of danger at this time.

More to come…

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

Islington Ave + Fordwich Cres

10:55am

– At Thistletown Collegiate

– Police are investigating a threat made to the school

– The school has been placed in hold and secure

– Police are on scene investigating#GO2233986

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 16, 2022