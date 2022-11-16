Toronto high school in hold and secure due to threat: police

A high school in Toronto has been placed into a hold and secure after a threat was made, police say.
In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said officers are investigating after a threat was made to the Thistletown Collegiate Institute just before 11 a.m.
“The school has been placed in a hold and secure,” officers said. “Police are on scene investigating.”
The force told Global News no injuries had been reported, and said there was no indication of danger at this time.
More to come…
