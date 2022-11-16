Menu

Canada

Emergency alert system to send test message to Ontarians Wednesday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 11:43 am
Emergency Alert test on an LTE enable cellphone in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. View image in full screen
Emergency Alert test on an LTE enable cellphone in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A test of Canada’s emergency alert system is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, with Ontarians set to receive a message shortly before 1 p.m. EST.

A news release from media company Pelmorex, which helped develop the Alert Ready system, said it will be sent at 12:55 p.m. EST.

The message will be sent over TV, radio, and compatible LTE devices.

The release said the purpose of conducting tests is to increase public awareness of the system and validate its effectiveness.

Read more: Test emergency notification to be broadcast on phones, radio and TV Wednesday

“Given the importance of warning Canadians of imminent threat to the safety of life and property, Canadians do not have the option to opt-out of this essential life-saving service,” the statement continued.

So far this year, over 800 emergency alert messages have been sent.

Tests are also scheduled to be conducted in all other provinces and territories Wednesday, except for Prince Edward Island.

