Emergency alert system to send test message to Ontarians Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A test of Canada’s emergency alert system is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, with Ontarians set to receive a message shortly before 1 p.m. EST.

A news release from media company Pelmorex, which helped develop the Alert Ready system, said it will be sent at 12:55 p.m. EST.

The message will be sent over TV, radio, and compatible LTE devices.

The release said the purpose of conducting tests is to increase public awareness of the system and validate its effectiveness.

“Given the importance of warning Canadians of imminent threat to the safety of life and property, Canadians do not have the option to opt-out of this essential life-saving service,” the statement continued.

Story continues below advertisement

So far this year, over 800 emergency alert messages have been sent.

Tests are also scheduled to be conducted in all other provinces and territories Wednesday, except for Prince Edward Island.

Today’s the day, Canada! If you are in a province or territory that is participating, you will receive a test alert on your phone, radio, and TV at the times below 👇https://t.co/L2HJRsG5C2

Please do not call 911. No further action is required from you. #AlertReadyTest 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bhXZURZu8G — Alert Ready (@AlertReady) November 16, 2022

Today, there will be a routine test of the @AlertReady emergency alerting system. The test message will be distributed over TV, radio and compatible wireless devices, and will occur at 12:55 PM EST. Please visit https://t.co/3YAgVA7c6y for more information. pic.twitter.com/6fqSlD31fj — Ontario Warnings (@OntarioWarnings) November 16, 2022