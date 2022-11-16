Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police charge man with second-degree murder in homicide investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 10:55 am
Saskatoon police investigate death of 20-year-old woman
Saskatoon police say the body of a 20-year-old woman was discovered in the 100th block of Avenue P South in Saskatoon on Tuesday evening. A 25-year-old man was arrested and is now being charged with second-degree murder.

Saskatoon police have made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday night in the 100 block of Avenue P South.

Officers said they were called around 8:15 p.m. to a home and found the body of 20-year-old woman, Nykera Brown.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with second-degree murder.

The victim and the accused are said to have known each other.

The investigation continues, although investigators are not looking for additional suspects.

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceInvestigationDeathSPS
