Saskatoon police charge man with second-degree murder in homicide investigation

Saskatoon police have made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday night in the 100 block of Avenue P South.
Officers said they were called around 8:15 p.m. to a home and found the body of 20-year-old woman, Nykera Brown.
A 25-year-old man was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with second-degree murder.
The victim and the accused are said to have known each other.
The investigation continues, although investigators are not looking for additional suspects.
