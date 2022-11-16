Saskatoon police charge man with second-degree murder in homicide investigation

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police have made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday night in the 100 block of Avenue P South.

Officers said they were called around 8:15 p.m. to a home and found the body of 20-year-old woman, Nykera Brown.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with second-degree murder.

The victim and the accused are said to have known each other.

The investigation continues, although investigators are not looking for additional suspects.