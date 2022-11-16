Menu

Crime

Police investigate hit-and-run reported in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 10:21 am
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a hit-and-run collision was reported in Toronto.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Dundas Street West and Euclid Avenue area just after 9 a.m.

Police said one vehicle drove into a building.

“One vehicle fled the scene,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the vehicle that fled is a black SUV that “should have heavy front-end damage.”

Trending Now

Toronto paramedics told Global News one person has been taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said officers were at the scene Wednesday morning.

