Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Work ‘extremely hardcore’ or take severance, Elon Musk tells Twitter employees

By Hyunjoo Jin and Fanny Potkin Reuters
Posted November 16, 2022 9:35 am
Click to play video: 'What’s next for Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover'
What’s next for Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover
WATCH: What’s next for Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover

Elon Musk sent a message to Twitter staff telling them that they had until Thursday to consider whether they wanted to stay on for “working long hours at high intensity” or take a severance package of three months pay.

Musk told Twitter employees that anyone who had not clicked on a link confirming “you want to be part of the new Twitter” by Thursday evening New York time would be considered to have quit.

Read more: Elon Musk’s SpaceX buys ad package on billionaire’s Twitter platform for Starlink

“Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful,” the message said.

A copy of the message, which was reported by The Washington Post, was reviewed by Reuters. A person who had received the message at Twitter confirmed its content.

Story continues below advertisement

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Trending Now

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” the message from Musk said. “This will mean long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Click to play video: 'Why Twitter Blue subscriptions were paused amid Elon Musk takeover'
Why Twitter Blue subscriptions were paused amid Elon Musk takeover

Musk said Twitter would be “much more engineering-driven” under his leadership, adding that “those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway.”

Twitter laid off half of its workforce earlier this month shortly after Musk took control of the social media company. Musk has criticized Twitter’s spending and work culture and said the company needs steep cost cuts and a reboot of its services.

Some Twitter employees who had criticized Musk publicly tweeted earlier that they had been let go.

Advertisement
TwitterElon Muskelon musk twitterTwitter Stocktwitter elon muskTwitter newselon musk newsElon Musk todayElon Musk updateTwitter todayElon Musk updatesTwitter updateTwitter updates
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers