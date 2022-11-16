Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

German chancellor not impressed by Donald Trump’s re-election bid

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 16, 2022 9:08 am
Click to play video: 'Donald Trump announces candidacy for U.S. president in 2024'
Donald Trump announces candidacy for U.S. president in 2024
WATCH: Donald Trump announces candidacy for U.S. president in 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said he was not impressed by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to regain the presidency in 2024, adding that it was not a topic on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Scholz said Trump’s announcement was not impressive because it took place after the midterm elections in the United States, “where one can now also hope that, like in the last elections, a decision against populism will remain possible.”

Incumbent President Joe Biden is “a very smart, very experienced politician” and “an important trans-Atlanticist” who values good cooperation between Europe and the United States, Scholz said in an interview with broadcaster NTV.

Read more: Donald Trump announces 3rd presidential bid despite dwindling Republican support

Trump said he would make a third bid for the U.S. presidency, in an announcement that was carried live on Fox News on Tuesday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Asked by Welt TV earlier on Wednesday whether Trump’s re-election bid was commented on at the G20 Bali summit, Scholz, who was the vice Chancellor during Trump’s tenure, replied: “The best news is, not at all.”

Transatlantic relations cooled sharply under Trump, who attacked Germany repeatedly for its export strength and its relatively low defence spending within the NATO alliance.

Click to play video: 'Republicans reflect on disappointing midterms as Trump 2024 announcement looms'
Republicans reflect on disappointing midterms as Trump 2024 announcement looms

After Biden’s election victory last year Scholz said Trump should leave office before Inauguration Day and that he was responsible for the Capitol Hill riots by Trump supporters that injured more than 140 police officers and led to several deaths.

Donald TrumpTrumpDonald Trump newstrump newsTrump electionOlaf ScholzDonald Trump todayTrump presidenttrump todayOlaf Scholz Donald TrumpOlaf Scholz newsOlaf Scholz today
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers