Southern Ontario drivers advised to slow down after 1st snow of the season

Environment Canada is advising drivers in southern Ontario to slow down this morning after the first significant snowfall of the season for much of the region, including the Greater Toronto Area.

The agency says people should take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas because snow has caused slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

It says drivers should watch for tail lights ahead and maintain safe distances from other cars.

About five to 10 centimetres of snow covered most of southern and eastern Ontario.

The affected area spans from Waterloo Region east to Cornwall and as far north as Barrie and Peterborough.

Environment Canada says five more centimetres of snow are expected in Ottawa and two more centimetres are expected in the Greater Toronto Area this morning.