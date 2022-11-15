‘Jeopardy!’ under fire for ‘distasteful’ clue about Gabby Petito murder

Send this page to someone via email

On popular game show Jeopardy!, you have to be prepared for anything, but viewers were left stunned when one clue from Sunday’s episode referenced a real-life killing.

During the latest instalment of Celebrity Jeopardy, competitors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster were presented a clue about the highly publicized murder of Gabby Petito by her then-fiancé Brian Laundrie.

The clue read: “In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.”

The answer, provided correctly by Fire Island actor Booster, was, “What are alligators?”

Brian Laundrie, who confessed to killing Gabby Petito before committing suicide in Florida, was featured as an answer on Celebrity @Jeopardy last night. It read, “Brian Laundrie ended his days,” referencing his suicide. Suicide featured on a *game show.* pic.twitter.com/WecxFhYStl — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) November 15, 2022

Almost instantly, outrage erupted on social media. Many called the Jeopardy! clue “distasteful,” “morbid” or in “poor taste.”

Not celebrity @jeopardy using Brian Laundrie as a clue for alligators.. that’s so distasteful and wrong could’ve used anything else for a clue. — Alline Miranda (@allinemiranda96) November 14, 2022

I was mortified to be watching Jeopardy and low and behold they asked a casual question about alligators referencing Brian Laundrie! Oh Mayim. Oh Jeopardy! 🙄 What incredibly poor taste. I’m sure her parents would be thrilled to turn on the tv to see this on a game show!!??? — VJR (@Pienbudnme64) November 14, 2022

One of the worst answers ever tonight, @Jeopardy .

The Brian Laundrie one showed a complete lack of class and total disrespect. — michael broderick (@mikenesto) November 14, 2022

Shame on #jeopardy for the question about Brian Laundrie. What in the actual hell? It was about ALLIGATORS! Wtf?? — Joel Kaczmarek (@joel_kaczmarek) November 14, 2022

Petito was killed by Laundrie in September 2021. At the time, the couple was travelling the U.S. together in a van.

Her body was found on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming after being strangled. Laundrie was the only person ever identified by law enforcement as a person of interest and was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The contrast between the cheerful façade on display on Petito’s widely followed Instagram account — where she chronicled her cross-country trip to tens of thousands of followers — and the darker reality of domestic violence she was experiencing in the lead-up to her death captivated millions and sparked an unprecedented national conversation about dating violence.

This month, Petito’s parents filed a US$50-million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department. The family is claiming officers who questioned Petito only weeks before she was killed by Laundrie were “fundamentally biased” and negligent in investigating claims of domestic violence.

Jeopardy! production has not publicly commented on the troubling answer or the ensuing backlash.