Health

Advocates call for more nurse practitioner led clinics in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 12:58 pm
A nurse tends to a patient in the intensive care unit at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
The Nurse Practitioner Association of Ontario is calling for the provincial government to look to nurse practitioners for help in addressing health-care woes.

Nurse practitioners are trained to diagnose, treat and monitor a range of health issues.

The provincial association is urging the Ford government to better utilize those skills as people struggle to get access to primary care.

Trending Now

There are 25 nurse practitioner-led clinics across the province, but communities are calling for more clinics to open up to help with the demand.

Over a million Ontarians do not have a family doctor, and the shortage of physicians is an issue right across the country.

The ministry of health says it plans to add 6,000 health-care workers to the field, but it is unclear when that will happen.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

