Advocates call for more nurse practitioner led clinics in Ontario

The Nurse Practitioner Association of Ontario is calling for the provincial government to look to nurse practitioners for help in addressing health-care woes.

Nurse practitioners are trained to diagnose, treat and monitor a range of health issues.

The provincial association is urging the Ford government to better utilize those skills as people struggle to get access to primary care.

There are 25 nurse practitioner-led clinics across the province, but communities are calling for more clinics to open up to help with the demand.

Over a million Ontarians do not have a family doctor, and the shortage of physicians is an issue right across the country.

The ministry of health says it plans to add 6,000 health-care workers to the field, but it is unclear when that will happen.