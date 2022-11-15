Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 9:16 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec nurses’ union makes new demands ahead of contract talks'
Quebec nurses’ union makes new demands ahead of contract talks
The union representing nurses and other health-care staff members across the province submitted their demands to the Quebec government on Monday. Pay raises and an end to mandatory overtime are some of the changes the nurses want to see in a new labour contract. Global's Tim Sargeant reports – Nov 7, 2022

Quebec nursing student Jennifer Gunville was left in shock after she found out she had failed her licensing exam.

Gunville is among the roughly 50 per cent of nursing students in the province who failed their written exam in September.

The oversight body for Quebec professional orders — Office des professions du Québec — has launched an investigation into the matter after receiving 27 complaints.

Read more: Union representing Quebec nurses submits its new contract demands

Quebec’s professional nursing order — Ordre professionnel des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec — is blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for the dismal results and said the exam has remained unchanged for the last couple of years.

Trending Now

The preceding exam, in March 2022, had a 71 per cent success rate, while the exam in September 2021 had an 81 per cent pass rate.

Story continues below advertisement

Isabelle Dumaine, president of a union representing Quebec nurses, says she doesn’t know why September’s failure rate is so high but says she doesn’t think it’s related to the pandemic.

COVID-19 PandemicnursingQuebec health careQuebec nursesOIIQOrdre professionnel des infirmières et infirmiers du QuébecQuebec nursing examQuebec nursing student examQuebec nursing studentsQuebec's professional nursing order
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers