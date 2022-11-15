Waterloo school board recommends masks to be worn in classrooms

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board sent a notice to parents on Monday night recommending that children begin to wear masks in classrooms again.

“Today, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore strongly recommended masking in all indoor public settings, including schools and childcare settings,” the WRDSB’s letter states.

“This is due to the increased spread of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 among children across Ontario.”

The board noted that it is not making masks mandatory at this time.

“We will continue to follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and Region of Waterloo Public Health, and we will provide updates should there be any changes in this guidance,” the notice from the board read.

It also said that masks will be available for those who wish to wear one.

The board said students should make sure they stay home if they are not feeling well.