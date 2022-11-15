SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Waterloo school board recommends masks to be worn in classrooms

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 9:34 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor ‘strongly’ recommends masking indoors as viruses surge'
Ontario’s top doctor ‘strongly’ recommends masking indoors as viruses surge
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is "strongly recommending" that people wear masks in all indoor public settings as COVID-19, RSV and flu cases strain Canadian hospitals. Mike Drolet looks at the divide in public opinion on masking, and what the government is doing to address the shortage of children's medications, like acetaminophen and ibuprofen.

The Waterloo Region District School Board sent a notice to parents on Monday night recommending that children begin to wear masks in classrooms again.

“Today, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore strongly recommended masking in all indoor public settings, including schools and childcare settings,” the WRDSB’s letter states.

Read more: Ontario’s top doctor urges mask wearing, warns mandate could return

“This is due to the increased spread of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 among children across Ontario.”

The board noted that it is not making masks mandatory at this time.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor strongly recommends masking indoors – but will you?'
Ontario’s top doctor strongly recommends masking indoors – but will you?

“We will continue to follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and Region of Waterloo Public Health, and we will provide updates should there be any changes in this guidance,” the notice from the board read.

Read more: Public Health Ontario says COVID cases have gradually risen

It also said that masks will be available for those who wish to wear one.

The board said students should make sure they stay home if they are not feeling well.

