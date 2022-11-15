Menu

Weather

Snowfall warnings issued for southwestern, central New Brunswick

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 8:53 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 15'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for much of southwestern and central New Brunswick, with up to 30 centimetres expected in some areas Wednesday.

According to the statement, snow will begin in the southwest around noon on Wednesday before spreading to central and northern New Brunswick in the afternoon.

“Snowfall rates will be significant during Wednesday’s evening commute in many areas, leading to difficult driving conditions,” Environment Canada said.

Read more: Storm Nicole topples cherished P.E.I. sandstone arch damaged by Fiona

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

There will be about 15 centimetres of snowfall over southwestern New Brunswick, while central regions can expect about 20 to 30 centimetres.

As of Tuesday morning, warnings had been issued for Fredericton and Southern York County, Oromocto and Sunbury County, St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County, the Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville area, and Woodstock and Carleton County.

However, Environment Canada said the warning is “likely to be expanded to northern New Brunswick in a future update.”

New Brunswick, Environment Canada, Snow, Weather, Snowfall Warning, New Brunswick Weather, weather alert, Environment Canada warning, Snowfall warnings, new brunswick snowfall warnings
