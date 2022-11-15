Menu

Canada

Canada’s auditor general to release reports on homelessness, cybersecurity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 7:33 am
AG audit highlights long-standing barriers for women, Black people, Indigenous people, veterans and more
The auditor general will release reports on Tuesday assessing the government’s performance on a range of issues, including reducing chronic homelessness.

Other reports will focus on emergency management in First Nations communities, Arctic waters surveillance, and cybersecurity of personal information on the cloud.

Read more: Black, Indigenous inmates face greater barriers to returning to society, audit finds

Karen Hogan has also done special examinations of Crown corporations, including the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The auditor general provides oversight to the federal government by conducting audits of its operations and financial accounts.

Hogan will hold a news conference later in the morning.

Ministers responsible for departments that are under review are expected to respond to Hogan’s findings in a news conference of their own.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

