Huberdeau scores in 1st game back from injury as Flames win 6-5 over Kings

Tyler Toffoli and Elias Lindholm led the way with a goal and two assists each as the Calgary Flames claimed four goals in the first period and then withstood a furious late push from the Los Angeles Kings to hang on for a 6-5 victory.
Jonathan Huberdeau, Andrew Mangiapane, Brett Ritchie and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Calgary (7-6-2), which has won consecutive games after snapping a seven-game winless skid.
READ MORE: Sedin twins, Luongo, Alfredsson lead Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2022
Arthur Kaliyev with a pair, Kevin Fiala, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe supplied the offence for Los Angeles (10-7-1).
The Kings’ had their four-game winning streak came to an end.
Jacob Markstrom got the win to improve to 6-3-2, with 24 stops including a sprawling stop off Kopitar from 10 feet out when he ended up all alone with 22 seconds remaining.
Jonathan Quick, with 23 saves, took the loss to fall to 6-5-1.
Comments