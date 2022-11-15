Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Huberdeau scores in 1st game back from injury as Flames win 6-5 over Kings

By Darren Haynes The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 12:25 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Tyler Toffoli and Elias Lindholm led the way with a goal and two assists each as the Calgary Flames claimed four goals in the first period and then withstood a furious late push from the Los Angeles Kings to hang on for a 6-5 victory.

Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau celebrates his goal with during first period NHL hockey action against the Los Angeles Kings in Calgary, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau celebrates his goal with during first period NHL hockey action against the Los Angeles Kings in Calgary, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Jonathan Huberdeau, Andrew Mangiapane, Brett Ritchie and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Calgary (7-6-2), which has won consecutive games after snapping a seven-game winless skid.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Sedin twins, Luongo, Alfredsson lead Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2022

Arthur Kaliyev with a pair, Kevin Fiala, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe supplied the offence for Los Angeles (10-7-1).

The Kings’ had their four-game winning streak came to an end.

Jacob Markstrom got the win to improve to 6-3-2, with 24 stops including a sprawling stop off Kopitar from 10 feet out when he ended up all alone with 22 seconds remaining.

Jonathan Quick, with 23 saves, took the loss to fall to 6-5-1.

Click to play video: 'Hockey community gives British grandmother full Calgary Flames experience'
Hockey community gives British grandmother full Calgary Flames experience
NHLHockeySportsNational Hockey LeagueCalgary FlamesCalgary SportsNHL HockeyFlames hockeyJacob MarkstromJonathan HuberdeauFlames beat Kings
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers