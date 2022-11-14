Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in connection with 2 Brampton, Ont. shootings: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 7:16 pm
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

Officers say arrests have been made in connection with two shootings in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said on July 31, officers received a report that shots had been fired at a residence in the area of Mayfield and Dixie roads.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Read more: Student, 17, with life-threatening injuries after stabbing at Toronto school: police

Officers said in November, Emely Nagulendran, a 23-year-old woman from Brampton, and a 15-year-old male were arrested.

Officers said they have each been charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

The teen cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, on Aug. 11, at around 1:20 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Queen Street East and Dixie Road area.

Trending Now

Officers said two men who had been shot were found and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Officers said 21-year-old Jaheim Powell, from Brampton, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possession for the purpose of trafficking narcotics.

Police said Nagulendran was charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Officers said the accused were held for separate bail hearings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: '1 dead after shooting outside Toronto school, police say'
1 dead after shooting outside Toronto school, police say
CrimeShootingpeel regional policeBramptonPRPBrampton shootingsCrime Bramptonshootings brampton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers