Charges laid in connection with 2 Brampton, Ont. shootings: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officers say arrests have been made in connection with two shootings in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said on July 31, officers received a report that shots had been fired at a residence in the area of Mayfield and Dixie roads.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Officers said in November, Emely Nagulendran, a 23-year-old woman from Brampton, and a 15-year-old male were arrested.

Officers said they have each been charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

The teen cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, on Aug. 11, at around 1:20 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Queen Street East and Dixie Road area.

Officers said two men who had been shot were found and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Officers said 21-year-old Jaheim Powell, from Brampton, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possession for the purpose of trafficking narcotics.

Police said Nagulendran was charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Officers said the accused were held for separate bail hearings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.