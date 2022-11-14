Man, 2 teens arrested in connection with Toronto armed robbery, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man and two boys have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Saturday at around 5:20 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Queen Street West and Gladstone Avenue area.

Officers said three male suspects entered a store and approached a victim who was working at a desk.

“One of the males produced a handgun and ordered the victim to lay on the ground,” police alleged in a news release.

Police said the victim managed to break free and gather other employees and flee the store, locking the door.

Officers said the suspects were unable to open the door, and allegedly remained inside the store and attempted to hide.

“Officers attended and a man and two boys were located inside and taken into custody,” police said.

According to police, officers allegedly located and seized a replica handgun and an over-capacity handgun magazine at the time of the arrest.

Police said 19-year-old Jailen Whyte from Toronto was charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy from Brampton, Ont., was charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited device knowing it’s unauthorized.

According to police, another 17-year-old boy from Brampton was charged with with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited device knowing it’s unauthorized and failing to comply with a release order.

All three appeared for a bail hearing on Sunday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.