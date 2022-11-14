Menu

Money

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. markets also trade lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 12:00 pm
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index down 123.60 points at 19,987.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.97 points at 33,720.89. The S&P 500 index was down 16.24 points at 3,976.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 109.93 points at 11,213.40.

Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.24 cents US compared with 74.75 cents US on Nov. 10.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.08 at US$87.88 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 48 cents at US$6.36 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was up US$4.60 at US$1,774.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.85 a pound.

