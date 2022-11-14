SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jim Carrey among Canadian celebrities, journalists barred from entering Russia

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 14, 2022 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Canada supports jailed Putin opponent amid new sanctions on Russians'
Canada supports jailed Putin opponent amid new sanctions on Russians
WATCH: Canada supports jailed Putin opponent amid new sanctions on Russians – Oct 17, 2022

Russia‘s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

Read more: Canada sanctions 23 Russians, announces $500M military aid package for Ukraine

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course.”

Trending Now

Russia also included several journalists on its no-entry list, including Global News’ David Akin. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, former Quebec premier Jean Charest and former federal Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay were also named.

Advertisement
RussiaUkraineUkraine warUkraine newsRussia UkraineUkraine RussiaRussia NewsRussia warCanada RussiaJim Carreyrussia canadaJim Carrey RussiaRussia Jim Carrey
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers