Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Over $100,000 in cash stolen from senior’s home in Goderich: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 11:06 am
opp View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. OPP

More than $100,000 in cash was stolen from a home in Goderich over the weekend, according to Huron County OPP.

Police say that sometime overnight between Nov. 11 and 12, the thief or thieves forced their way into the home on Blake Street while the homeowner was away.

Read more: Clinton, Ont. resident, 75, accused of counselling to commit murder: OPP

The culprit(s) then made off with the cash, which was mostly in denominations of $50 or $100.

“The victim of the theft was elderly and simply chose to keep the money at their home,” Const. Craig Soldan told Global News in an email.

Trending Now

“We believe that the culprit(s) had knowledge of the money and knew when the homeowner was away.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Huron County OPP identify victim in fatal collision west of Exeter

The OPP are asking people to keep an eye out for suspicious activity involving a large amount of Canadian currency.

They are also requesting that anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

Click to play video: 'Police warn about rise of ‘distraction thefts’ after Vancouver senior targeted'
Police warn about rise of ‘distraction thefts’ after Vancouver senior targeted
OPPTheftKitchener newsGuelph NewsHuron CountyCashLondon newshuron county oppHuron County newsGoderich newsGoderich crimesenior theftCash theftGoderich breakin
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers