Over $100,000 in cash stolen from senior’s home in Goderich: OPP

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

More than $100,000 in cash was stolen from a home in Goderich over the weekend, according to Huron County OPP.

Police say that sometime overnight between Nov. 11 and 12, the thief or thieves forced their way into the home on Blake Street while the homeowner was away.

The culprit(s) then made off with the cash, which was mostly in denominations of $50 or $100.

“The victim of the theft was elderly and simply chose to keep the money at their home,” Const. Craig Soldan told Global News in an email.

“We believe that the culprit(s) had knowledge of the money and knew when the homeowner was away.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Huron County OPP identify victim in fatal collision west of Exeter

The OPP are asking people to keep an eye out for suspicious activity involving a large amount of Canadian currency.

They are also requesting that anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.