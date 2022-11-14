Menu

World

Canada sanctions Haitian gang leader Jimmy Chérizier over humanitarian crisis

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 14, 2022 10:17 am
UN Security Council unanimously approves Haiti sanctions, measures on gang leader
UN Security Council unanimously approves Haiti sanctions, measures on gang leader
UN Security Council unanimously approves Haiti sanctions, measures on gang leader – Oct 21, 2022

Canada sanctioned Haitian gang leader Jimmy Chérizier on Monday, citing serious human rights abuses that are causing a humanitarian crisis, the foreign ministry said.

The actions against Cherizier, the leader of the so-called G9, an alliance of Haitian gangs, effectively freezes any assets he may hold in Canada and imposes a travel ban and arms embargo.

Read more: He’s behind Haiti’s powerful gang alliance. Who is Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier?

“Canada has reason to believe this individual has engaged in acts that threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti and has planned, directed, or committed acts that constitute serious human rights abuses,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Haiti’s gangs have expanded their power since the shocking 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry has faced difficulties in restoring order to the country.

Canada 'extremely concerned' with violence in Haiti, looking for more sanctions: Joly
Canada ‘extremely concerned’ with violence in Haiti, looking for more sanctions: Joly

The sanctions, which implement a U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution and build on earlier actions imposed by the United States and Canada, aim to stop the illegal flow of money and weapons into Haiti that help criminal gangs, the ministry said.

“These gangs and their supporters terrorize vulnerable populations in Haiti with impunity, and are precipitating a humanitarian crisis in Haiti that includes the resurgence of cholera,” the Canadian foreign ministry said.

Read more: Ottawa sanctions Haitian ‘political elites’ over suspected collusion with gangs

“They are committing unspeakable violence, including widespread sexual violence, against affected populations and impeding the delivery of critical services.

In September, gangs led by Cherizier blocked the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal just outside the capital Port-au-Prince, to protest a government announcement to cut fuel subsidies.

Gasoline and diesel supplies have mostly dried up since then and Haitians also face a shortage of drinking water amid a deadly outbreak of cholera.

© 2022 Reuters

