Entertainment

Canada’s official World Cup song rocks pretty good. Listen.

By Alan Cross Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 10:00 am
FIFA World Cup action is coming to the Belgian Club! The perfect game to enjoy at the Club is up first, Canada is back in the World Cup after 36 years and looking to impress while top contenders Belgium have their sights on winning it all after coming close in the last two tournaments. Catch all the excitement live from Qatar in the comfort of the Belgian Club on Wednesday November 23. We will be opening early at 12:30pm for match start at 1:00. Don't forget your team gear!.

There’s a long tradition of World Cup teams heading into the tournament supported by an official song. Who could forget New Order’s “World in Motion” for the 1990 English squad?

Canada is heading to Qatar this week as the first team to represent us since 1986, a year when we didn’t score a single goal. Maye our ultra-hokey World Cup theme had something to do with it. Gawd, who let this through?

This year, though, should be different if for no reason other than we’ve got a better team theme. It comes from Crown Lands, the fierce two-piece band from Oshawa. And yes, it’s a cover, but it rocks pretty good.

