Canada’s official World Cup song rocks pretty good. Listen.

There’s a long tradition of World Cup teams heading into the tournament supported by an official song. Who could forget New Order’s “World in Motion” for the 1990 English squad?

Canada is heading to Qatar this week as the first team to represent us since 1986, a year when we didn’t score a single goal. Maye our ultra-hokey World Cup theme had something to do with it. Gawd, who let this through?

This year, though, should be different if for no reason other than we’ve got a better team theme. It comes from Crown Lands, the fierce two-piece band from Oshawa. And yes, it’s a cover, but it rocks pretty good.