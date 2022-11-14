Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested, 15 puppies seized after stabbing at Nicholls Oval Park in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 8:34 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman and seized 15 puppies following a stabbing at Nicholls Oval Park on Nov. 10, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

One person was arrested and 15 puppies were seized following a stabbing at Nicholls Oval Park last Thursday.

Peterborough police say that at around 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 10, officers responded to reports a man had been stabbed in the leg in the park.

Officers found the victim and took two people into custody. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released, police say.

Read more: Quinte West OPP investigate theft of puppies

Police say they also located 15 puppies in six crates at the scene. The animals were seized and are in the care of animal control.

Trending Now

During the arrest, officers say they seized a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

A 46-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with assault with a weapon.

The woman was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 29.

The second person taken into custody was released unconditionally, police said.

Click to play video: 'Smiths Falls woman says 8 puppies were stolen from her home'
Smiths Falls woman says 8 puppies were stolen from her home
StabbingPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePuppiesNicholls Oval
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers