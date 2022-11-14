1 arrested, 15 puppies seized after stabbing at Nicholls Oval Park in Peterborough: police

See more sharing options

One person was arrested and 15 puppies were seized following a stabbing at Nicholls Oval Park last Thursday.

Peterborough police say that at around 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 10, officers responded to reports a man had been stabbed in the leg in the park.

Officers found the victim and took two people into custody. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released, police say.

Police say they also located 15 puppies in six crates at the scene. The animals were seized and are in the care of animal control.

During the arrest, officers say they seized a knife.

A 46-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with assault with a weapon.

The woman was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 29.

The second person taken into custody was released unconditionally, police said.