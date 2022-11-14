Menu

Canada

Ontario set to repeal education worker law that imposed contract, banned strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 6:45 am
Click to play video: 'CUPE warns Ford government not to ‘take advantage’ of union'
CUPE warns Ford government not to ‘take advantage’ of union
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 9) CUPE warns Ford government not to ‘take advantage’ of union

Ontario is set to repeal legislation today that imposed a contract on education workers and banned them from walking off the job.

The province passed the legislation on Nov. 3 in a bid to prevent 55,000 workers from the Canadian Union of Public Employees from striking.

But thousands of workers walked off the job anyway, shutting many schools across the province to in-person learning for two days.

Read more: Ontario withdraws labour board case seeking to declare CUPE’s walkout illegal

Last week, Premier Doug Ford offered to withdraw the legislation if CUPE members returned to work, which they did.

The government’s law, which used the notwithstanding clause to guard against constitutional challenges, had set fines for violating the legislation at a maximum of $4,000 per employee per day and up to $500,000 per day for the union.

Story continues below advertisement

The two sides are back at the bargaining table.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

