Canada

Waterhen Lake First Nation homicide leaves one male dead

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 7:42 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
On November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP responded to a report of an adult male in medical distress at a residence on Waterhen Lake First Nation. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a homicide that has left one man dead on Waterhen Lake First Nation on Nov. 12.

Around 4:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of an adult male in medical distress at a residence on the First Nation. He was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

Read more: Regina police searching for suspect after alleged Albert Street robbery

He has been identified as a 36-year-old male from Waterhen Lake First Nation and his family has been notified and offered Victim Services. RCMP said they will not be releasing the victim’s name at this time.

RCMP are now conducting the investigation into what they say was a homicide in partnership with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

RCMP said there will be an increased police presence on Waterhen Lake First Nation as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP by calling 306-236-2570 or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

