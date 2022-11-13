Menu

Crime

Vancouver police say 74-year-old woman was assaulted in Strathcona

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 5:38 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police are investigating an alleged assault on a senior which took place in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood, Friday night.

Police said a 74-year-old woman was shoved to the ground and threatened with a knife around 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Suspect from Vancouver police public warning back in custody

The suspect demanding money from the senior woman who began screaming for help, police said.

“The victim began to scream and the suspect fled without getting any cash,” said Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison.

“Witnesses came to the victim’s aid after hearing her screams, and VPD officers searched the area, but the suspect has not yet been identified.”

The assault took place in the 800-block of Heatley Ave. when the senior woman was on her way to work, police said.

Read more: VPD ‘social safety net’ report sparks debate as chief calls for more accountability in DTES

Police describe the suspect as a man, possibly in his teens or early 20s, with a medium build.

He was last seen in the area of Heatley Ave, near Union and Prior streets.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4022.

CrimeVancouvervancouver policeVPDVancouver crimeDowntown VancouverStrathconaVancouver assaultstranger assaultSenior assaultVancouer senior assault
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

