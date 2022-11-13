Vancouver police say 74-year-old woman was assaulted in Strathcona

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating an alleged assault on a senior which took place in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood, Friday night.

Police said a 74-year-old woman was shoved to the ground and threatened with a knife around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect demanding money from the senior woman who began screaming for help, police said.

“The victim began to scream and the suspect fled without getting any cash,” said Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison.

“Witnesses came to the victim’s aid after hearing her screams, and VPD officers searched the area, but the suspect has not yet been identified.”

The assault took place in the 800-block of Heatley Ave. when the senior woman was on her way to work, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a man, possibly in his teens or early 20s, with a medium build.

He was last seen in the area of Heatley Ave, near Union and Prior streets.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4022.