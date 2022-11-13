Menu

Canada

B.C. windstorm leaves family in Maple Ridge homeless after tree destroys home

By Julia Foy Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 3:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Windstorm leaves Maple Ridge family homeless'
Windstorm leaves Maple Ridge family homeless
It's been more than a week since a windstorm caused countless trees to topple onto power lines and homes and as Julia Foy reports, the damage has led to a Maple Ridge family being forced out of their rental home.

It’s been more than a week since a windstorm caused massive damage and power outages across the province.

A family in Maple Ridge has now been displaced after a large tree destroyed their rental home.

Read more: B.C. windstorm knocks out power for more than 100,000

“(We felt) a big boom hit the house and we thought it was an earthquake or lightning,” said Amanda Koop.

Maple Ridge mother Amanda Koop and her husband Tj are still in shock after a giant tree crashed into their rented house on Nov. 4.

The tree cut through their daughter Audrey’s bedroom. Fortunately, the family of seven was not in their beds at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were really lucky that we were all in the living room at that late hour,” Koop said.

For the past week Amanda and Tj along with their four children and her dad, have been crammed into the front of the house, waiting to find out when their home can be repaired.

Read more: Arctic chill, more snow for parts of B.C., following powerful weekend storm

The family just moved into the house in August and were still unpacking their belongings.

And on Saturday afternoon, they received more bad news from their landlord — they have to vacate the home.

A GoFundMe page has been created and for now, the family says they are trying to remain positive but at this point, they are unsure of what will happen next.

Click to play video: 'B.C. windstorm knocks out power to more than 300,000'
B.C. windstorm knocks out power to more than 300,000
