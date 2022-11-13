B.C. windstorm leaves family in Maple Ridge homeless after tree destroys home

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been more than a week since a windstorm caused massive damage and power outages across the province.

A family in Maple Ridge has now been displaced after a large tree destroyed their rental home.

“(We felt) a big boom hit the house and we thought it was an earthquake or lightning,” said Amanda Koop.

Maple Ridge mother Amanda Koop and her husband Tj are still in shock after a giant tree crashed into their rented house on Nov. 4.

The tree cut through their daughter Audrey’s bedroom. Fortunately, the family of seven was not in their beds at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were really lucky that we were all in the living room at that late hour,” Koop said.

For the past week Amanda and Tj along with their four children and her dad, have been crammed into the front of the house, waiting to find out when their home can be repaired.

The family just moved into the house in August and were still unpacking their belongings.

And on Saturday afternoon, they received more bad news from their landlord — they have to vacate the home.

A GoFundMe page has been created and for now, the family says they are trying to remain positive but at this point, they are unsure of what will happen next.