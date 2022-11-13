Menu

Economy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement on eve of fall economic statement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2022 9:10 am
Ontario government to give parents direct support payments for tutoring
RELATED: The Ford government announced new support payments for parents of school-aged children to help with after school private tutoring payments. The money comes with no strings attached, leading to concerns about how parents will spend the money. Global’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports – Oct 20, 2022

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his finance minister are set to make an announcement today.

There were few details about the specifics of the rare Sunday news conference, but it comes a day before the province is set to release its fall economic statement.

Ontario is in good shape financially.

A report two weeks ago from the province’s Financial Accountability Office projects budget surpluses for the foreseeable future.

The financial watchdog is forecasting a $100-million surplus at the end of this fiscal year, and an $8.5-billion surplus in 2027-28.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced in September that Ontario ended the last fiscal year with a $2.1-billion surplus, a far cry from the $33-billion deficit projected in the budget, thanks to inflation and a strong economy.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

