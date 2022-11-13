Islanders play the Senators after Nelson’s 2-goal performance

Send this page to someone via email

New York Islanders (9-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-8-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Ottawa Senators after Brock Nelson’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime win.

Ottawa is 4-4-0 in home games and 5-8-1 overall. The Senators rank sixth in the league serving 12.7 penalty minutes per game.

Story continues below advertisement

New York has a 4-3-0 record on the road and a 9-6-0 record overall. The Islanders have given up 38 goals while scoring 49 for a +11 scoring differential.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 3-0. Nelson scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has six goals and 13 assists for the Senators. Shane Pinto has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Anders Lee has eight goals and six assists for the Islanders. Nelson has scored eight goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.