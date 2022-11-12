Regina police searching for suspect after alleged Albert Street robbery

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying one male involved with an alleged robbery.
Read more: Saskatchewan filmmaker captures veterans’ stories before they are lost forever
On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 100 block of Albert Street.
Initial reports to police said a male suspect entered the business armed with a knife, before threatening the staff with the knife, stealing cigarettes, and then fleeing on foot.
Nobody was physically injured in the alleged robbery.
The suspect is described as male, wearing a black hoody pulled up over his head and black pants with camouflage pants underneath. The suspect was also wearing a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments