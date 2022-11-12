Menu

Crime

Regina police searching for suspect after alleged Albert Street robbery

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 3:27 pm
Regina police car
The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's assistant in identify a suspect involved in an alleged robbery Friday afternoon. File/ Global News

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying one male involved with an alleged robbery.

On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 100 block of Albert Street.

Initial reports to police said a male suspect entered the business armed with a knife, before threatening the staff with the knife, stealing cigarettes, and then fleeing on foot.

Nobody was physically injured in the alleged robbery.

The suspect is described as male, wearing a black hoody pulled up over his head and black pants with camouflage pants underneath. The suspect was also wearing a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Crime
