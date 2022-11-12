Menu

Entertainment

Cypress Mountain opens for the season, lift tickets sell out quickly

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 2:10 pm
Cypress Mountain opening for the 2022-2023 season
Some good news for skiers and boarders, the first North Shore mountain is opening this weekend. Cypress says its snow-making and grooming crews have been hard at work and it will be firing up some of its lifts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

With a large amount of snow accumulating on Metro Vancouver’s North Shore Mountains, a popular ski resorts has opened for the season.

Cypress Mountain is already reporting that it has sold out of lift tickets for opening day and staff has said there are no walk-ups.

The resort is encouraging potential riders to purchase their tickets online to prevent confusion.

Currently, certain sections of the mountain remain closed, but the resort is working on opening more terrain with more snowfall.

“We’ve got the Eagle Express open with pretty much all the main runs as well as Easy Rider,” said Joffrey Koeman, Cypress Mountain’s director of sales and marketing.

“We are moving our snow guns to different locations around the mountain.”

The mountain has two of its quad lifts open and hopes to open more as both real and man-made snow accumulates.

