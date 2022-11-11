Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police child exploitation unit arrest Guelph man for violating terms of release

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 1:59 pm
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph man is facing charges for violating the terms of his release.

Guelph Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit announced on Thursday that they made an arrest in the case.

No details about the investigation have been disclosed.

But investigators did say the accused was in breach of conditions related luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Trending Now

Read more: Police investigation into child porn leads to charges for Guelph man

Police were able to locate the man but say the individual became hostile towards the arresting officer before being taken into custody.

He was later released with a court date in December.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Guelph NewsChildInternet Child Exploitation UnitLuringsexualexploitationGuelph Police Serviceexplicit

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers