Police child exploitation unit arrest Guelph man for violating terms of release

A Guelph man is facing charges for violating the terms of his release.

Guelph Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit announced on Thursday that they made an arrest in the case.

No details about the investigation have been disclosed.

But investigators did say the accused was in breach of conditions related luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police were able to locate the man but say the individual became hostile towards the arresting officer before being taken into custody.

He was later released with a court date in December.