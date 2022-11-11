Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Nov. 11

SaskTel Centre Remembrance Day service, Montgomery Place history and reflections from a British Army veteran.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Nov. 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
SaskTel Centre hosting indoor Remembrance Day service
After two years of digital services, people will be back in-person for the Remembrance Day service at SaskTel Centre.
Vice-chair of the committee, Malcolm Young, outlines the timeline of the service, which is now in its 91st year in Saskatoon.
Montgomery Place traces roots to Second World War veterans
Montgomery Place was created in 1946 for veterans and their families, providing them with a half-acre of land.
Street names commemorate people and events from the Second World War, and it has been named a national heritage site.
City of Saskatoon archivist Jeff O’Brien has a brief history of Montgomery Place.
British Army veteran reflects on service and Remembrance Day
Kevin Hicks, a veteran of the British Army, saw action during Cold War and in Northern Ireland.
Now a Canadian citizen, he suffers from PTSD and shell shock.
Hicks offers his thoughts on what he hopes people will think about on Remembrance Day.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Nov. 11
Slightly warmer, but a risk of snow — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, Nov. 10, morning SkyTracker forecast.
