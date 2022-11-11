Menu

Sports

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk wins Silver Slugger for first time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2022 6:33 am

Alejandro Kirk is a Silver Slugger for the first time of his career.

The Toronto Blue Jays catcher won the award on Thursday night, capping off a career-best season.

The Silver Slugger is the top offensive award in Major League Baseball, with the season’s best players at each position selected in a vote by coaches and managers in their respective leagues.

Read more: Toronto Blue Jays exercise team option on Anthony Bass contract

Kirk had a .285 batting average with 14 home runs, 59 runs, and 63 runs batted in.

The 24-year-old Kirk also made his first all-star appearance this season.

Toronto had six players nominated for the award, but only Kirk won.

Outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and George Springer as well as first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, and third baseman Matt Chapman were the Blue Jays’ other nominees.

