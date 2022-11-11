Menu

Canada

Remembrance Day in Ontario: Doug Ford to lead primary ceremony at legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2022 6:21 am
Click to play video: 'Mystery flag to honour Dieppe Raid’s 80th anniversary'
Mystery flag to honour Dieppe Raid’s 80th anniversary
WATCH ABOVE: For this year's Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa, a unique flag will be displayed as a tribute to Canada's deadliest day of the Second World War. The special flag is an old version of the Red Ensign, and is believed to have been carried 80 years ago during the deadly Dieppe Raid. Mike Armstrong reveals the fascinating intrigue of the flag's origins and its journey back to Canada.

Ontario residents will have the opportunity to pay respects to soldiers who fought and died for Canada through Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across the province today.

The main tribute is set to take place at the provincial legislature and will be led by Premier Doug Ford starting at 10:45 a.m.

The Canadian Armed Forces says a 21-gun salute and a flypast are also planned at Queen’s Park, with the salute occurring on the north side at 11 a.m.

Trending Now

Read more: Many military veterans struggle in silence

The flypast will travel as far east as Whitby, Ont., dependent on weather and operational considerations.

The City of Toronto will mark Remembrance Day with a public ceremony beginning at 10:45 a.m. at Old City Hall, which will include remarks from Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Mayor John Tory.

Story continues below advertisement

A ceremony is also planned at the National War Memorial in Ottawa beginning at 11 a.m. featuring remarks by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

