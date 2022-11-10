Massive fire destroys under-construction homes in Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A massive fire destroyed a row of under-construction homes in Penticton, B.C., Thursday morning.

The project, located on South Main Street, was a six-unit cluster housing development consisting of three two-storey duplex buildings.

The fire erupted around 6:00 a.m. and quickly spread through the development. The homes were fully engulfed with flames and plumes of smoke could be seen across the city.

“I woke up abruptly to my wife yelling that there was a fire,” said Penticton resident Craig Somers, who witnessed the fire.

“I jumped out of bed and then I right away saw the glow around our blinds — we quickly went and opened up the blinds and saw the house here on fire, just engulfed in flames.”

Craig Somers and his wife, Jennifer Somers, watched the fire develop and said it was too close for comfort.

“We were scared thinking are we going to have to evacuate or children? But luckily, we were fine,” said Jennifer Somers.

“Very scary. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again.”

Fire crews arrived shortly after the blaze started, but the development could not be saved.

“We’re grateful that they came and got out here as quickly as they did,” said Jennifer Somers.

According to witnesses, some neighbors were asked to evacuate but the fire was contained within the new construction complex.

“As soon as I saw [the fire department] get the hoses out and start putting water on it I started feeling at ease that they were going to be able to manage it,” said Craig Somers.

“Before we saw that it was a little bit scary because we didn’t know what was going to happen. Didn’t know if something was going to land on our roof that was on fire and you know spread the fire that way.”

The Penticton Fire Department did not respond to Global News’ request for an interview. However, crew members on the scene said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“I’m not sure how this got started — we had the police come twice to our house because we have cameras that face this way. Unfortunately, our cameras didn’t pick anything up,” said Jennifer Somers.

“They’re wanting us to go through our footage up to last night to see if there was maybe somebody that came to sleep in the house in the middle of the night and started a fire to keep warm.”