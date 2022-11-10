OPP investigating theft of poppy box from West Lorne ONroute

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County are investigating after a poppy campaign box was swiped from the ONroute location in West Lorne earlier this week.

The theft of the box, part of the Royal Canadian Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign, occurred on the morning of Nov. 7, police said in a statement.

It’s not clear how much cash was in the box when it was taken, and it’s unclear if the incident involved one suspect or multiple suspects.

Few other details have been released, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.